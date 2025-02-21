Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average is $207.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

