Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $382.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.37 and its 200-day moving average is $356.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

