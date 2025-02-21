Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $18,920,000.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $18,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Compass Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Compass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.95.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
