Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $18,920,000.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $18,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Compass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COMP

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.