Compass Planning Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 1,747 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

