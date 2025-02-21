Compass Planning Associates Inc Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 124.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 71,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,947.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.8 %

CVS opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

