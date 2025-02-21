Compass Planning Associates Inc Buys Shares of 22,335 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II makes up about 0.5% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOS. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $24.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.