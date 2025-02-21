Compass Planning Associates Inc Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 168,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Buchholz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $281.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.92 and its 200-day moving average is $267.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

