Compass Planning Associates Inc Invests $9.79 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 9.9% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

