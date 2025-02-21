Compass Planning Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 1,412 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VWO opened at $46.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.