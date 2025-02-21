Compass Planning Associates Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after purchasing an additional 535,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.