Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $55.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.