Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $211.35 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average of $215.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

