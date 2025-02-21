Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 61,061 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 881.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 492,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.