Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 122,376 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 173.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6,433.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 79,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $24.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

