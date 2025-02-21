Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after buying an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Truist Financial by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,031,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 999,763 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after acquiring an additional 807,648 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,288,000 after acquiring an additional 630,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.