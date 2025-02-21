ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 642.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 270,234 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 233,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

