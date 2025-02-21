Contrasting OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and NextMart”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $71.52 million 1.49 -$17.57 million ($1.33) -4.35 NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextMart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptimizeRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OptimizeRx and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and NextMart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 3 6 0 2.67 NextMart 0 0 0 0 0.00

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $9.06, suggesting a potential upside of 56.79%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than NextMart.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats NextMart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

