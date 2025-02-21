Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Copart Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. 2,165,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,080. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. Copart has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

