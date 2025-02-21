Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 368,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,586.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,843. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $461.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $410.69 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.43 and a 200-day moving average of $454.23. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

