Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IWR opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

