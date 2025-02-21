Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Core Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core Natural Resources to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNR traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. 1,203,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,510. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Core Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $134.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

