Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62. Core Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

