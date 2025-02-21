Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Lakeside Advisors INC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 9.0% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Shares of COST opened at $1,034.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $974.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

