Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,062.74 and last traded at $1,057.94. Approximately 321,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,872,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,056.03.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

The firm has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $974.70 and a 200 day moving average of $928.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $42,896,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 18,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

