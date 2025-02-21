Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.58%.
Covalon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 33,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,841. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
