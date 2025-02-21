CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRA International to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.41. CRA International has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $214.01.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts expect that CRA International will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRAI. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

