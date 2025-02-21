CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.44, Zacks reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. CRA International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $210.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.41. CRA International has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $214.01.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on CRA International

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.