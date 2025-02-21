Criteo (CRTO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO):

2/8/2025 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Criteo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

2/5/2025 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Criteo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2025 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2025 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 118,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,190.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $374,702.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,549,092.20. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,845 shares of company stock worth $1,795,516. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 99.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $48,653,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $50,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 111,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Criteo by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

