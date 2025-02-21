Critical Analysis: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) & Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR)

Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Triller Group and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners 2 1 1 0 1.75

Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $225.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Triller Group.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Triller Group has a beta of -1.38, indicating that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Triller Group and Virtus Investment Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $54.19 million 3.70 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -1.01 Virtus Investment Partners $906.95 million 1.41 $121.75 million $16.90 10.79

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% Virtus Investment Partners 13.42% 21.56% 5.27%

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Triller Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

