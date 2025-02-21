Critical Review: Air France-KLM (AFLYY) versus Its Peers

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Air France-KLM to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Volatility & Risk
Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s competitors have a beta of 2.47, meaning that their average share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Air France-KLM and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air France-KLM
|$32.49 billion
|$1.01 billion
|8.40
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|$15.44 billion
|$442.30 million
|8.10
Profitability
This table compares Air France-KLM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air France-KLM
|0.39%
|19.62%
|0.34%
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|1.65%
|-24.83%
|2.54%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Air France-KLM and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Air France-KLM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|865
|2454
|3525
|208
|2.44
As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Air France-KLM’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Air France-KLM competitors beat Air France-KLM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.
