Cromwell Holdings LLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $24.93 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

