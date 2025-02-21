Cromwell Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,765,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,052,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,477,000 after buying an additional 451,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $42,017,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 286,912 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $83.79 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.