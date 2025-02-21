Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cromwell Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

GPC stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.27. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.