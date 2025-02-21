CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $506.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $372.00 to $506.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $436.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.39.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

