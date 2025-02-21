Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,860 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

SMIN stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

