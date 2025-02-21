Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,621,000 after acquiring an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90,250 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,629.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 88,491 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 84,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $178.72 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

