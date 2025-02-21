Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

