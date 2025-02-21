Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.