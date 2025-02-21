CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 525,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 990,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CureVac
CureVac Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
