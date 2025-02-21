D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $101.62.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.