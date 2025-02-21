D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.