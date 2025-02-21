D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITW opened at $265.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.