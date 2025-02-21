D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

