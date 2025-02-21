D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

