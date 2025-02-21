DA Davidson Cuts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $119.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
BlueLinx Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:BXC opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $86.21 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $753.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.04.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlueLinx
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.