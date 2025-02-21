DA Davidson Estimates Electronic Arts FY2025 Earnings

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst W. Swanson expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,812,285 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

