Davidson Investment Advisors Has $27.44 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 55,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $350.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

