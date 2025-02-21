Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.65.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $496.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

