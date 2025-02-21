Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Analog Devices, Cadence Design Systems, Boeing, Citigroup, and BigBear.ai are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to companies that primarily operate within the defense industry, manufacturing or providing services related to military equipment, technology, and infrastructure. These stocks are often influenced by government defense spending, global security threats, and military conflicts, making them a popular investment choice for those seeking to capitalize on geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded up $15.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,070. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $32.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.63. 3,180,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.96 and a 200-day moving average of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,295. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,466,241. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,244,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,242,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Recommended Stories