Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.29 and last traded at $120.31. 1,358,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,159,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

