DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

